Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 834 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $42.16.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.