Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $9.32 Million Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $41,383,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $360.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $203.22 and a 52 week high of $371.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.30.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.60.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

