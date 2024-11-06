Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $435.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.55. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.