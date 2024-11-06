Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.20 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $20,188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,363,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 564,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,140.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

