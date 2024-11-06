Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 601 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $415.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $404.74 and a one year high of $583.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

