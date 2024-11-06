Maia Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,052,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.82. 333,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,169. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.