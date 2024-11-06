Maia Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 28,199 Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM)

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug (NYSEARCA:AUGM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AUGM stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Aug has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $31.71.

