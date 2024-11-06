Maia Wealth LLC Purchases 25,737 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 613.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 189,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 100,229 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 765,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after buying an additional 47,485 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 171,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
