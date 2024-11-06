Maia Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

