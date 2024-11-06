Maia Wealth LLC Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 680,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 56,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

