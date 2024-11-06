Maia Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,764 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after buying an additional 286,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 75,446 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 360,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,696. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

