Maia Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 4.19% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,515,000.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. 3,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.