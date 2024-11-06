LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Purchases £150.50 in Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) insider Adam Castleton acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($195.91).

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

LSL Property Services stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.71). 41,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 314.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 319.79. The firm has a market cap of £291.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,466.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. LSL Property Services plc has a twelve month low of GBX 213 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.62).

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,166.67%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

