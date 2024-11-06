Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $99.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.44.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 389,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.