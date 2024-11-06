Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 69,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 409.7% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

