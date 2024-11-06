Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lindblad Expeditions traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 28822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIND. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,439. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,439. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $693.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

