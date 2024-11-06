Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 5180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNR. StockNews.com upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Limoneira Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Limoneira had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Limoneira by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Limoneira by 60.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth about $415,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

