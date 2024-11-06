Li-Cycle (LICY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 878.90%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of LICY stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $69.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

