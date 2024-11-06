Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by First Beijing Investment Ltd

First Beijing Investment Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,662 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 2.4% of First Beijing Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Beijing Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Li Auto worth $32,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Li Auto Stock Down 2.0 %

LI traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,698. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

