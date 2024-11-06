Leslie Global Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $185.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.85 and a 200-day moving average of $175.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

