Leslie Global Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,760,000 after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 570,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $98.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

