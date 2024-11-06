Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 2963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

LAUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 32.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Laureate Education by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 429,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

