Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 8,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

