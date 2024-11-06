Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) recently entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with Control Micro Systems, Inc. (CMS), marking a significant move for the laser technology company. The APA was finalized on October 31, 2024, following CMS’s voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Laser Photonics successfully bid to acquire CMS’s assets, including its intellectual property, for a total Purchase Price of $1,050,000, paid through a combination of cash and Laser Photonics common stock.

The acquisition agreement allows Laser Photonics to expand its business assets by incorporating CMS’s expertise in designing and manufacturing laser material processing systems. Additionally, the agreement excludes any liabilities associated with CMS’s assets other than those related to the acquired contracts post the Closing Date.

In line with its strategic growth plans, Laser Photonics issued press releases on October 31, 2024, and November 6, 2024, to publicly announce the successful acquisition of CMS assets. The company highlighted the significance of this acquisition, emphasizing the expansion of its market reach, engineering talent, and technology portfolio. Laser Photonics expressed intentions to integrate CMS’s existing workforce, including engineers and customer support personnel, to enhance the acquired assets’ value.

Furthermore, the acquisition enables Laser Photonics to diversify its offerings by targeting the pharmaceutical manufacturing vertical. This move aligns with the company’s vision to enter the pharmaceutical sector, leveraging CMS’s capabilities in developing specialized laser systems critical for applications like slow-release tablets and anti-counterfeiting packaging. The acquisition also brings with it existing program orders valued at $4 million, further enhancing Laser Photonics’ growth potential in this sector.

Laser Photonics’ CEO, Wayne Tupuola, highlighted the strategic significance of the acquisition, pointing out the mutual vision shared by both companies in advancing high-quality laser systems. Tupuola expressed confidence in the acquisition’s ability to position Laser Photonics as a leader in providing advanced laser technologies across various industries, particularly in the pharmaceutical market.

By effectively integrating CMS’s assets into its existing infrastructure, Laser Photonics aims to maximize customer engagement, expand its market presence, and capitalize on growth opportunities within the life sciences industry. The acquisition aligns with Laser Photonics’ commitment to delivering innovative solutions and maintaining a leading position in the industrial laser systems market.

This progressive step taken by Laser Photonics illustrates its dedication to strategic expansion and technological advancement, positioning the company for sustained growth and market leadership in the evolving industrial laser technology sector.

As a cautionary note, forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are subject to risks and uncertainties. Interested parties are advised to review associated risks in Laser Photonics Corp.’s Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations and forward-looking strategies.

