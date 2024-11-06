Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 934,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,938,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,920,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 666,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 89,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,531,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

