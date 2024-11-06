Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 2,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

