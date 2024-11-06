KeyCorp Cuts Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $90.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Timken alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Timken has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.