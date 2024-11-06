Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wedbush

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KROS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KROS opened at $62.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $216,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,539,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.