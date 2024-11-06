Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KROS. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of KROS stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

