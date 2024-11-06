Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.70 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Up 2.7 %

KMT stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

