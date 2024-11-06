Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.

Kennametal Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE KMT opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

