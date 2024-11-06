Keep Network (KEEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,442.16

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Keep Network has a market cap of $91.88 million and approximately $13,442.16 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.0965 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,415.40 or 0.99215611 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,962.81 or 0.98577908 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,960,595 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
