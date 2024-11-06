JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.95 and last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after buying an additional 437,404 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,025,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,250,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,381,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

