JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter.

JEPQ stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. 1,454,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,772. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

