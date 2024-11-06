JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Cut by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,880 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,992. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.51.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.