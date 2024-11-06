Johnson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.92 and a twelve month high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

