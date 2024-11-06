Johnson Financial Group LLC Buys 355 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $48.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1633 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

