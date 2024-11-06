John King Sells 4,554 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total value of C$240,451.20.

North West Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$53.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.55. The North West Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.77 and a 52 week high of C$54.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

NWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

