JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.78. 351,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.65 and its 200-day moving average is $251.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.94. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

