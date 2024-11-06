JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 4,035 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,360,000 after acquiring an additional 554,564 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

