JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 38,727 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 79,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,676. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

