JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 29,193 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 180,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The stock had a trading volume of 119,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,272. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.