JNBA Financial Advisors Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

DE traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.57. 609,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,039. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

