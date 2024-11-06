JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,296 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 45.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $165,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 128,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,656,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $264.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.71 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

