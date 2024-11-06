JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,579 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

