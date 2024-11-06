JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,786 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

IWD stock opened at $189.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.63 and a twelve month high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

