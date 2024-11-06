Jeffrey R. Knudson Sells 2,461 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,481,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 88.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

