Jedidiah Marc Gold Sells 2,500 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $358,832. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, October 31st, Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 144,319 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,088,165.26.

NYSE MCW opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

