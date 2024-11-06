Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.15. Janus International Group shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 183,857 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Janus International Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 854.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $8,256,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

