Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.78-5.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.369-2.391 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.780-5.870 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.52. 601,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $142.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.93.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.